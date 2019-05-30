Less Ominous Lake Wildwood Health Advisory Signs

Lake Wildwood residents are also gearing up for the summer recreation season, where, two years ago, 18 people suffered from E. coli illnesses. The Nevada County Public Health Department has issued another advisory. It says there have been no more illnesses. And the president of the Lake Wildwood Association, Bob Mariani, says residents should feel more encouraged about getting in the water…

Mariani says recommendations also include avoiding accidental swallowing of lake water. Swimming and splashing is also not advised in any location that’s had high E. coli levels or in areas with evidence of goose fecal droppings…

Also, Mariani estimates that the goose population has been reduced from about 125 to 150, to about 35 to 40. He says they had a federal permit to trap and euthanize geese. He says lake water is also tested twice a week, with results posted on the Association web site. Meanwhile, he says a lawsuit filed, about a year ago, by some of the people who got sick is still pending.