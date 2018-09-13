Lessons Learned During Active Shooter Drill

You remember that active shooter exercise Nevada County did on Crown Point Circle a few weeks ago? The county is getting some feedback from employees at the government center where the exercise took place…

County Risk Manager Mary Jo Castruccio says there was one thing they learned that they hadn’t anticipated. Castruccio says the sound of gunshots was simulated by a recording of actual gunshots, and many employees said they never heard it…

Part of the exercise also involved people locked in a room hearing a knock on the door, and not knowing if it was the shooter or a co-worker seeking refuge, and how to handle that situation.

