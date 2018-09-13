< Back to All News

Lessons Learned During Active Shooter Drill

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

You remember that active shooter exercise Nevada County did on Crown Point Circle a few weeks ago? The county is getting some feedback from employees at the government center where the exercise took place…

Listen to Mary Jo Castruccio 1

County Risk Manager Mary Jo Castruccio says there was one thing they learned that they hadn’t anticipated. Castruccio says the sound of gunshots was simulated by a recording of actual gunshots, and many employees said they never heard it…

Listen to Mary Jo Castruccio 2

Part of the exercise also involved people locked in a room hearing a knock on the door, and not knowing if it was the shooter or a co-worker seeking refuge, and how to handle that situation.

–gf

