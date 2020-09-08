Lessons Learned from Past PSPS

Businesses big and small felt the impact of last year’s PG and E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs. PSPS is the strategy of proactively turning off power to communities during severe fire weather to help prevent wildfires. One business that was caught completely by surprise was California Organics in Nevada City. Owner Chris Kysar says the effect was financially challenging.

Listen to Chris Kysar

In order to get ready for this year, Kysar says he was planning on installing a generator, but the process hasn’t gone smoothly.

Listen to Chris Kysar

One issue Kysar referred to was the need to install a larger natural gas line to run the size generator he wanted to use, but the price tag put a kibash on that idea.

In order to be ready for this PSPS, Kysar said they a reverting to last year’s tactic of using dry ice.

Listen to Chris Kysar

Kysar says that more timely communication from PG and E would also help for planning purposes.

Listen to Chris Kysar

Kysar says that the PSPS on top of the COVID-19 restrictions make running a food related business in Nevada County even more challenging.