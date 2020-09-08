< Back to All News

Lessons Learned from Past PSPS

Posted: Sep. 8, 2020 8:57 AM PDT

Businesses big and small felt the impact of last year’s PG and E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs. PSPS is the strategy of proactively turning off power to communities during severe fire weather to help prevent wildfires. One business that was caught completely by surprise was California Organics in Nevada City. Owner Chris Kysar says the effect was financially challenging.

Listen to Chris Kysar

In order to get ready for this year, Kysar says he was planning on installing a generator, but the process hasn’t gone smoothly.

Listen to Chris Kysar

One issue Kysar referred to was the need to install a larger natural gas line to run the size generator he wanted to use, but the price tag put a kibash on that idea.
In order to be ready for this PSPS, Kysar said they a reverting to last year’s tactic of using dry ice.

Listen to Chris Kysar

Kysar says that more timely communication from PG and E would also help for planning purposes.

Listen to Chris Kysar

Kysar says that the PSPS on top of the COVID-19 restrictions make running a food related business in Nevada County even more challenging.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha