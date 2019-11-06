< Back to All News

Let’s Go Out Tonight

Posted: Nov. 6, 2019 2:58 PM PST

Wednesday evening provides a chance to get out of the house and support local businesses that lost business because of the Public Safety Power Shutoff. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, The Penn Valley Chamber, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association have combined efforts to help local businesses. The event is called Let’s Go Out Tonight.

Listen to Marni Marshall

The first Let’s Go Out Tonight takes place today, but the event will repeat each week through December.

Listen to Marni Marshall

For more information and special offers check out Let’s Go Out Tonight on Facebook or any of the chambers or downtown association websites.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha