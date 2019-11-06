Wednesday evening provides a chance to get out of the house and support local businesses that lost business because of the Public Safety Power Shutoff. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director Marni Marshall says The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, The Penn Valley Chamber, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association have combined efforts to help local businesses. The event is called Let’s Go Out Tonight.

Listen to Marni Marshall

The first Let’s Go Out Tonight takes place today, but the event will repeat each week through December.

Listen to Marni Marshall

For more information and special offers check out Let’s Go Out Tonight on Facebook or any of the chambers or downtown association websites.