Let’s Run Nevada County Returns To NU Track

There are still outdoor activities in Nevada County that are coming back this year after being shutdown by COVID. “Let’s Run Nevada County” resumes at the Nevada Union High School track for every Tuesday evening through April 11th. It’s sponsored by the Sierra Trailblazers Running Club. There are three program groups to help any level of runner. That’s the “Step Up/Step Out 5K”. the “Fantasy 5K”, and there’s also “Tackling the 10K”. One of the organizers, Gene Gilligan, says each runner will receive an eight-week written program to follow, as well as a weekly track workout. But he says the main goal is to just get people moving…

Karen Wallack-Eisen used to participate in track as a student years ago and also helps organize the activities…

Nutrition tips, warmups, cooldowns, running form, and personalized needs will be addressed each week. “Let’s Run Nevada County” is from 6 to 7:30pm. There is a 10-dollar registration fee, that covers insurance costs.