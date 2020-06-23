Let’s Talk Nevada County

Nevada County is offering an online support resource for people feeling stressed about COVID-19 and social issues such as racial injustice. Nevada County Mental Health Coordinator, Priya Kannall, says they have set up a website focused on resources that allow us to talk about our feelings.

Listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall says LetsTalkNevadaCounty.org doesn’t have a live chat component, but it does link to a number of resources that do provide direct contact.

Listen to Priya Kannall

The site also includes links to local, national and state crisis numbers.

Listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall encourages people to visit and share the information.