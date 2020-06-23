< Back to All News

Let’s Talk Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 23, 2020 12:49 AM PDT

Nevada County is offering an online support resource for people feeling stressed about COVID-19 and social issues such as racial injustice. Nevada County Mental Health Coordinator, Priya Kannall, says they have set up a website focused on resources that allow us to talk about our feelings.

Listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall says LetsTalkNevadaCounty.org doesn’t have a live chat component, but it does link to a number of resources that do provide direct contact.

Listen to Priya Kannall

The site also includes links to local, national and state crisis numbers.

Listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall encourages people to visit and share the information.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha