Levine Gets This Year’s Lambert Award

As part of Nevada City’s Constitution Day Celebration, coming up next weekend, the recipient of the 29th annual Colonel Bill Lambert Award is also announced. And this year, Vice-Mayor David Parker says it’s going to Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine. He says the award recognizes outstanding contributions to the community…

The late Colonel Lambert is the founder of Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade, which is on September 9th, that includes the Famous Marching Presidents. Parker says Levine is no stranger to that group…

Parker portrays President Martin Van Buren and is the founder of the group. He says this will also be the 31st straight year of having all the presidents and first ladies represented at the 52nd annual parade. Levine will accept the award at the group’s post-parade banquet at Miners Foundry.