Levine Passes Mayoral Torch to Swarthout

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 7:27 AM PST

Outgoing Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine still has two years remaining as a council member, and says he still has some ideas, and will be putting those forward in the coming months. As for his term as mayor, he remembers one month into his term in January of 2017, it literally got off to a rocky start…

He lost his wife Peggy of 50 years after a long illness. The city, however, has enjoyed economic prosperity over the last two years, and Levine credits the new city manager for most of that…

As for his successor, Levine says he became great friends with Lisa Swarthout when they were on the planning commission together, and says she has the “bandwidth” and “energy” to do so many things. He also says the one word that would sum up his two years as mayor is “collaboration”.

