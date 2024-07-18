< Back to All News

LGBTQ Law Won’t Impact Local Schools

Posted: Jul. 18, 2024 12:24 AM PDT

The new law banning gender notification in California schools won’t really change current practices in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. It strikes down notification policies already in place at a number of school districts. But, appearing on “KNCO: Insight” on Wednesday, Superintendent Dan Frisella said they’ve never required teachers or staff tell parents about a student’s sexual orientation…

But Frisella said it remains a challenge to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination and bullying. He said the district is trying to take more steps in improving a climate of respect, at least…

Supporters of the law say it will help protect students’ privacy and from being possibly ostracized at school and abused at home. But lawsuits are already being filed, including by districts who were requiring notifications. Some opponents say the law creates a new division between parents and their children.

