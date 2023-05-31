< Back to All News

LGBTQ plus PRIDE Month Approved By Resolution

Posted: May. 31, 2023 12:23 AM PDT

After approving proclamations the last two years, the Nevada City City Council has now made LGBTQ Plus PRIDE Month permanent for the month of June through a resolution. That makes it legally official and part of the public record. It’s observed at various municipalities and countries all over the Western World. Councilmember Lou Cici also noted how issues related to this have evolved over the years…

Councilmember Adam Kline also mentioned the major impacts of the late artists and designers, David Osborn and Charles Woods, who lived together as partners for 49 years…

A ceremonial PRIDE flag raising at City Hall has been scheduled for Thursday, June first. Earlier this month. a flag sticker was defaced on the door of a restaurant on Commercial Street. The concept began with the Stonewall riots in Lower Manhattan in New York City, which occurred in June of 1969. The riots began after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar.

