Libraries A Good Resource For Tech Assistance

As many of us know, new digital technology can be frustrating to navigate. And the Nevada County Library has a variety of help options. The Branch Manager of the Grass Valley Library, Margaret Gilmore, mentions the Madelyn Helling Library’s monthly program, Tech It Out, which focuses on cybersecurity. Also, drop-in tech sessions, platform workshops, and even one-on-one appointments for in-depth troubleshooting. Also, basic assistance on a variety of devices…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Meanwhile, Gilmore says on Friday at 11am the Grass Valley Library is hosting an in-person workshop on GetSetUp, virtual classes for seniors…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

That could be a morning fitness class or a gardening or yoga class. You can learn about your iPhone, Android, the Zoom platform. So, the next time you’re struggling to text your relatives that great photo from last weekend or trying to set up an email account, don’t forget turning to your local library for assistance.