Libraries Able to Continue Summer Reading Program

Posted: Jul. 6, 2020 7:11 AM PDT

It’s been almost three months since Nevada County’s libraries closed their doors to the public, but they still continue to offer services, and that includes one of their major programs. Grass Valley Branch Manager Rachel Tucker says their Summer Reading Program is back….

The program runs through the end of the month, and encourages participants to read five books during the summer. Everyone who participates gets a book at the end of the program, and there are other prizes and activities. Tucker says if kids or parents are tired of the school’s distance learning programs and don’t want to participate online, that’s okay, too…

This year’s theme for the Summer Reading Program is ‘Imagine Your Story”

