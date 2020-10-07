Libraries Adding Job and Veterans Help Services

The Nevada County Community Library has announced a new service to assist job seekers, as well as veterans entering the civilian workforce. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it’s part of the State Library’s efforts to further expand electronic resources, with no indication public libraries will reopen during the pandemic…

Those who access the databases will find live coaching, resume help and templates, interview tips and skill building, and veteran resource navigators, among other numerous features…

In addition, the new database features learning modules, to help patrons gain new skills to grow in their career or personal lives. For more information on this and other library resources go to their link on “my nevada county dot-com”.