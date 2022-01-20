< Back to All News

Libraries Closing Again To Indoor Services

Posted: Jan. 19, 2022 5:14 PM PST

Most libraries have always been very cautious, when it comes to dealing with the pandemic. And with no major drop in the omicron surge expected anytime soon, Nevada County Librarian Nick Wilczek says all local branches have implemented another pause for in-person services. That means a return to curbside and front door pickups, starting on Thursday, January 20th…

When Nevada County libraries allowed indoor patrons, for good, after last June’s statewide “re-opening of the economy”, Wilczek says interest in curbside service dropped to nearly zero…

But Wilczek says patrons can also look forward to plenty of virtual and grab and go programs, in-lieu of in-person events. These will include storytimes, art activities, entertainment, and more.

