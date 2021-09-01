Libraries Continue To Offer Curbside Pickup Service

Even though local libraries have reopened for masked indoor patrons, curbside and front door pickup service for five branches are still available. Madelyn Helling Branch Manager, Rachel Tucker, says that’s during their regular open hours…

Items available for pickup should be placed on hold, either online, using your library card, or by calling a branch. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library can call to schedule a pickup time. Meanwhile, Tucker is still optimistic that, despite the COVID case surge, there will be a number of outdoor programs available this fall, unlike a year ago…

Activities are still not being held indoors, with some also to be virtual.