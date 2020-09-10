Libraries Host Distance Learning Workshop

Earlier this year, parents and their children were hoping that distance learning would not have to resume for fall classes. But that’s not the reality. So the Nevada County Community Library is hosting what it hopes will be a series of virtual workshops, starting Thursday evening. Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says participants are encouraged to share what’s been working, and what hasn’t, and find out what others are doing…

Lloyd says the workshop will also let participants know what resources are available, in addition to what the libraries offer…

All at-home learning experiences are welcome, from full to part-time distance learning, to homeschooling and beyond. The workshop starts at 5:30 Thursday evening and you can sign up at “madelyn helling-dot-evanced-dot-info-slash-signup-slash-calendar”.