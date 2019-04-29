< Back to All News

Libraries Offer Programs for Screen Free Week

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Can you go without using your smartphone for a week? How about social media or even TVs? This is Screen Free Week, and the Nevada County Library is offering ways to keep you busy without having to look at those electronic devices…

Nevada County Youth Librarian Lisa Nowlain (nolan) says those education and art programs are for young children up to teenagers, and there’s even an event on Thursday where parents can chat with libnrarians and make a ‘media plan’. Nowlain says there’s no way to monitor if the pledges are honored, but that’s not really the point…

Screen Free Week is an international event, promoted by the non-profit organization Campaign for a Commercial Free Childhood.

–gf

