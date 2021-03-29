Libraries Plan To Actually Reopen This Time

For the second time since the pandemic began over a year ago, Nevada County libraries are planning to reopen on April seventh. And, unless we regress to the Purple Tier again, this time they actually will reopen. County Librarian Nick Wilczek recalls when they announced a limited reopening model in November, as the county progressed to the Orange Tier. But that was soon after aborted, when the county fell back to the Purple Tier. Last week, was the first time we moved out the most infectious rankings, to the Red Tier, in four months. And even though we were in the Red Tier at other times last year, but with libraries staying closed, Wilczek says reopening plans have been revived…

But Wilczek says services will pretty much be confined to only checking out books, for now…

Computer service will not be allowed at this time at some of the branches. And since libraries are classified as “retail”, that means up to 50-percent capacity. The Madelyn Helling and Grass Valley Libraries will be open from 10am to 5pm, Monday through Friday, with the usual coronavirus distancing and mask requirements.