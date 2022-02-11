< Back to All News

Libraries Reopening To Indoor Services

Posted: Feb. 11, 2022 12:55 PM PST

Less than a month after they had to close again to indoor services, Nevada County libraries are re-opening on Tuesday. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it’s due to a significant drop in COVID cases here, with the decision, as always, made in consultation with Public Health. And on Wednesday, the state is also lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people, although it’s up to each county and Nevada County Public Health has not indicated when that will be yet. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says libraries have always been more than books…

But Wilczek says curbside pickup will still also be available…

Wilczek also mentions that libraries in the county had been “wildly busy”, as he puts it, before indoor services were paused on January 20th. And he expect that trend to continue.

