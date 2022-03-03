Libraries Resuming Indoor Events

For the first time since the pandemic began, in-person events and activities are going back indoors at Nevada County Libraries on a regular basis. Grass Valley Branch Manager Margaret Gilmore says it’s great to see people coming back to share experiences in the same space, and not virtually…

Art creation and lively book discussions are also returning. Gilmore also mentions the “nerd squad”, which allows teenagers to go back to playing Dungeons and Dragons on one floor of the Grass Valley Library…

And for lovers of teen literature, the Forever Young Book Club is also resuming in-person monthly meetings at the Grass Valley branch. And returning to the Penn Valley branch is the Lego Club on the first Wednesday of each month. You can find more information about these and other activities on the Nevada County library website.