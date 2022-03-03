< Back to All News

Libraries Resuming Indoor Events

Posted: Mar. 2, 2022 5:00 PM PST

For the first time since the pandemic began, in-person events and activities are going back indoors at Nevada County Libraries on a regular basis. Grass Valley Branch Manager Margaret Gilmore says it’s great to see people coming back to share experiences in the same space, and not virtually…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Art creation and lively book discussions are also returning. Gilmore also mentions the “nerd squad”, which allows teenagers to go back to playing Dungeons and Dragons on one floor of the Grass Valley Library…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

And for lovers of teen literature, the Forever Young Book Club is also resuming in-person monthly meetings at the Grass Valley branch. And returning to the Penn Valley branch is the Lego Club on the first Wednesday of each month. You can find more information about these and other activities on the Nevada County library website.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha