Libraries Shift To Winter Recreation Collection

Posted: Nov. 18, 2022 12:19 AM PST

This summer, Nevada County libraries launched their Recreation Collection, with outdoor games and equipment available for check out. And now, Grass Valley Library Branch manager, Margaret Gilmore, says you can use your library card for outdoor and indoor winter activities…

And if you’re looking to develop a new recreational skill, Gilmore says the libraries also offer online resources, including classes…

You can also check out an acoustic guitar and find beginning lessons online. Gilmore says the Recreation Collection is in alignment with the Board of Supervisors’ new Recreation Priority. It aims to provide equitable access. It encourages residents to envision the library as a community space, where access to the means of socialization is just as important as the free and unimpeded exchange of information.

