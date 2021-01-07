Libraries Still Closed But Still Busy For Youth

As libraries remain closed throughout most, if not all, of the pandemic, Nevada County branches continue to offer enrichment opportunities for young people up to 18 years old. Beginning this month, Youth Services Librarian Mellisa Hannum says Book Boxes are available the first Wednesday of the month. Then on the third Wednesday, kids and teens will meet via Zoom and have discussions based on which box they got…

Also starting this month, Hannum says she’s revamped the Forever Young Book Club to include both teens and adults. They meet virtually every third Friday…

Meanwhile, Hannum says the Otaku Club, that’s been around quite a few years, but still can’t meet in-person, is now on the library’s Discord. You can stop by the Grass Valley branch to pick up a Japanese-inspired craft bag and discuss your creations on Thursdays. And Tweens can also look forward, this spring, to what’s called Art Attack. It’s a zoom program that focuses on different art materials and techniques.