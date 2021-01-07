< Back to All News

Libraries Still Closed But Still Busy For Youth

Posted: Jan. 7, 2021 12:43 AM PST

As libraries remain closed throughout most, if not all, of the pandemic, Nevada County branches continue to offer enrichment opportunities for young people up to 18 years old. Beginning this month, Youth Services Librarian Mellisa Hannum says Book Boxes are available the first Wednesday of the month. Then on the third Wednesday, kids and teens will meet via Zoom and have discussions based on which box they got…

click to listen to Mellisa Hannum

Also starting this month, Hannum says she’s revamped the Forever Young Book Club to include both teens and adults. They meet virtually every third Friday…

click to listen to Mellisa Hannum

Meanwhile, Hannum says the Otaku Club, that’s been around quite a few years, but still can’t meet in-person, is now on the library’s Discord. You can stop by the Grass Valley branch to pick up a Japanese-inspired craft bag and discuss your creations on Thursdays. And Tweens can also look forward, this spring, to what’s called Art Attack. It’s a zoom program that focuses on different art materials and techniques.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha