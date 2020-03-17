Libraries Still Staffed Even With Doors Closed

Even though the doors to Nevada County’s libraries will be closed for the next few weeks, that doesn’t mean you can’t use those libraries as a resource for information. Nevada County Interim Head Librarian Elise Strickler says staff is still on duty, and is preparing other platforms to get people information or access to programs…

Listen to Elise Strickler 1

Even programs such as story time may be available online. And for those who are not computer savvy or can’t get online, if you need a question answered, all you have to do is call…

Listen to Elise Strickler 2

All libraries have been closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns through at least April 12. Drop boxes have also been closed. All late return fees will be waived until one month after they re-open.

–gf