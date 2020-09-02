Libraries Suspends Fines Has Some Outdoor Browsing

Joining a growing nationwide trend, the Nevada County Community Library is suspending all overdue fines and late fees until the end of the pandemic. The county’s new library director, Nick Wilczek, also acknowledges the continued lack of traditional access for borrowing books and this will help reduce the rush for returns…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

Wilczek says fines and fees have always been a very small part of libraries operating budgets, probably less than one-percent. And while they continue to offer curbside and front door pickups, he says they’ve now also implemented something not many library systems are offering, which is called Outdoor Browsing…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

Items are available to check out on the spot, as long as you wear masks, as well as gloves, when looking through materials. That’s for the Grass Valley, Truckee, and Madelyn Helling branches for about an hour and a half to two hours weekday afternoons. What’s called “window shopping” is offered at the Penn Valley branch.