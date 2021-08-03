< Back to All News

Library Book Late Fee Waiver Now Permanent

Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 12:20 AM PDT

It’s now official. The Nevada County Community Library has joined hundreds of systems across the country in permanently eliminating overdue fines. Fees have actually been suspended since the pandemic began. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it’s meant to remove financial barriers that may be keeping people from enjoying the library’s full benefits…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

Wilczek says many libraries not that these fines can put an undue burden on low-income individuals, and can create unnecessary conflict. But patrons are still encouraged to return items in a timely manner. Emails and text messages will be sent out to users when items are overdue, as a reminder. And items that are checked out longer than five months will be considered lost. Wilczek says users should note that lost or damaged books may still incur a fee…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

Wilczek also told us, when the new county budget was passed, earlier this summer, that the late fees amount to less than one-percent of library revenue.

