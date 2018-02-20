Library Card Design Contest

The Nevada County Library is getting ready to change the look of its library card.. and its doing it in the form of a contest. Madellyn Helling Library Branch Manager, Crystal Miles, says the theme of this year’s contest is Poetry.*

The contest is broken into four age categories, 10 and under, 11-17, adults and a special Poet Laureate’s Choice which will be selected from all entrants.

The contest opended earlier this month and runs through March 5th with the winners being announced on March 15.

Miles says the judges will be looking for creativity.

The designs must fit into a template on the back of the application.*

Miles says there may be a couple of levels of prizes as well as public recognition.

Winning designs will likely be on the library card for at least a year… and Miles says that the winners’s designs could live on forever.

Contest rules and templates are available at any Nevada County Library Branch.