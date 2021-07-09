< Back to All News

Library Cooling Centers Opening This Weekend

Posted: Jul. 9, 2021 12:20 AM PDT

While higher temperatures can be dangerous for all people, it can be a particular concern for the very young, seniors, the homeless, and those with chronic medical conditions. So for the first time this season, Nevada County Public Health and the Office of Emergency Services are opening Cooling Centers this weekend. And OES Program Manager Paul Cummings says they’re not actually based on predicted daytime highs…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Cummings says the Cooling Centers will be open Saturday and Sunday, at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley Libraries, from 11am to 7pm…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

Masks are also mandated. And on the other days of this heatwave, or today (Fri.) and Monday, Cummings says the libraries, also including the Madelyn Helling branch, can also be a “cooling zone”, along with other public places, like grocery stores and movie theatres.

