Library Expands Options For English Learners

Posted: Nov. 9, 2023 12:26 AM PST

Thanks to more state funding, the Nevada County Library now offers free weekly scheduled classes for English language learners. Adult Literacy Coordinator Joy Marria says they’re held Mondays, from 5:30 to 7pm, at the Madelyn Helling Library and Fridays, from 9 to 10:30am, at the Grass Valley Library. Funding comes from the California State Library’s Literary Services program….

Classes are designed to help English learners at all levels of proficiency strengthen their speaking skills and gain confidence with the language in a comfortable and accessible environment. And registration isn’t required, you can just stop by…

Marria stresses that the library is for everyone and these kinds of programs really expand their outreach. In addition to these in-person classes, she says the Library also provides access to an online language-learning resource free to anyone with a library card. It’s called Pronunciator and offers personalized courses in over 80 languages.

