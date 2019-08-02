Library Expands Special Services Programs

The Nevada County Library is expanding its Special Services program by bringing in additional community partners to be available for library customers. County Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says the program started by offering free legal services, with Lawyers at the Library, the first Friday of every month. Starting today (Fri) , customers will also have access to Social Services via the Resources at the Library .

Listen to Megan Lloyd

Members of the Department of Social Services will be available from 3PM to 5PM at the Madelyn Helling Library. Lloyd says the Lawyers at the Library will take place a the same time. In September, the Library will also add Adult Services to the program menu.

Listen to Megan Lloyd

Appointments are needed for people wishing to meet with a lawyer.

No appointment is needed to meet with the Social Services representatives.