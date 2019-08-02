< Back to All News

Library Expands Special Services Programs

Posted: Aug. 2, 2019 12:23 AM PDT

The Nevada County Library is expanding its Special Services program by bringing in additional community partners to be available for library customers. County Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says the program started by offering free legal services, with Lawyers at the Library, the first Friday of every month. Starting today (Fri) , customers will also have access to Social Services via the Resources at the Library .

Listen to Megan Lloyd

Members of the Department of Social Services will be available from 3PM to 5PM at the Madelyn Helling Library. Lloyd says the Lawyers at the Library will take place a the same time. In September, the Library will also add Adult Services to the program menu.

Listen to Megan Lloyd

Appointments are needed for people wishing to meet with a lawyer.
No appointment is needed to meet with the Social Services representatives.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha