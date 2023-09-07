< Back to All News

Library Hosting Zine Collection Punk Rock Show

Posted: Sep. 7, 2023 12:34 AM PDT

The Nevada County Library is launching the release of its new Zine Collection, along with a free punk music concert, Friday evening. That’ll be at the Madelyn Helling branch. So what’s a Zine? Adult Services Librarian Ian Boalt says they’re the cornerstone of the DIY culture. They’re self-published non-digital, or paper, publications that he says embody personal expression and alternative viewpoints. That also includes works from local residents…

Boalt says the public will be able to check out up to three Zines. And each time you return them, you get a passport stamped. And after ten stamps, you’ll be able to keep one from the library’s secret stash. Zine-making workshops are also coming up in the next month and a Zine-making station will also be set up in conjunction with the collection…

The launch event begins at 6:30pm on Friday. And then at 7, two punk bands will be performing. And there’s no admission charge.

