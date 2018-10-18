Library Hosts ‘Costumepalooza’ Today

You can help give your kids a jump start on Halloween, by taking a trip to the library today. The Madelyn Helling Library is cleaning out their craft closet with Halloween Costume-Palooza. Nevada County Head Librarian Yolande Wilburn says they’ll have materials to help you create an original costume, or you can bring your own costume and “upcycle”…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 1

Wilburn says you’ll see the usual variety of outfits this year…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 2

Wilburn says the activities are mostly geared for younger kids, but adults and teenagers are welcome. Costume-Palooza is from 4 to 6pm at the Madelyn Helling Library.

–gf