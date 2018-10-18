Library Hosts ‘Costumepalooza’ Today

You can help give your kids a jump start on Halloween, by taking a trip to the library today. The Madelyn Helling Library is cleaning out their craft closet with Halloween Costume-Palooza. Nevada County Head Librarian Yolande Wilburn says they’ll have materials to help you create an original costume, or you can bring your own costume and “upcycle”…
Wilburn says you’ll see the usual variety of outfits this year…
Wilburn says the activities are mostly geared for younger kids, but adults and teenagers are welcome. Costume-Palooza is from 4 to 6pm at the Madelyn Helling Library.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines