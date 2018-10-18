< Back to All News

Library Hosts ‘Costumepalooza’ Today

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

You can help give your kids a jump start on Halloween, by taking a trip to the library today. The Madelyn Helling Library is cleaning out their craft closet with Halloween Costume-Palooza. Nevada County Head Librarian Yolande Wilburn says they’ll have materials to help you create an original costume, or you can bring your own costume and “upcycle”…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 1

Wilburn says you’ll see the usual variety of outfits this year…

Listen to Yolande Wilburn 2

Wilburn says the activities are mostly geared for younger kids, but adults and teenagers are welcome. Costume-Palooza is from 4 to 6pm at the Madelyn Helling Library.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha