Library May Help You Find Your Roots

Posted: Feb. 16, 2022 4:47 PM PST

Interest in learning more about one’s family tree spiked during the stay-at-home stage of the pandemic. There’s also the growing popularity of the PBS program “Finding Your Roots”. And now the Nevada County Library is offering another free online genealogy class on Friday. But Laura Pappani, with the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, says for the first time they’ll also be featuring a guest presenter. Susan Rogers has been a frequent presenter for the local Genealogical Society and a teacher of classes at Sierra College…

And Pappani says many people have found some surprises in their research that actually paints a more accurate picture…

Participants must register in advance to receive the Zoom link to the class. Just go to the Nevada County Library website and find “events”. The program is from one to 3:30pm on Friday.

