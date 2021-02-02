Library Mobile App Available Here

< Back to All News

Posted: Feb. 2, 2021 12:33 AM PST

For the first time, Nevada County Library patrons have a mobile app. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it provides a simple and streamlined interface to search their catalog…

You can also check due dates and renew items. Users can stay connected to the library with links to social media and their calendar of events…

That includes ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, digital magazines, and videos. Wilczek says the app is especially handy, with libraries still unable to allow people inside during the pandemic to find items in-person.

