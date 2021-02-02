Library Mobile App Available Here

For the first time, Nevada County Library patrons have a mobile app. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it provides a simple and streamlined interface to search their catalog…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

You can also check due dates and renew items. Users can stay connected to the library with links to social media and their calendar of events…

click to listen to Nick Wilczek

That includes ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, digital magazines, and videos. Wilczek says the app is especially handy, with libraries still unable to allow people inside during the pandemic to find items in-person.