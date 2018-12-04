Library Success Cards For High School Students

The Nevada County Library in conjunction with the Nevada Joint Union High School District is providing all students in district schools unlimited access to library resources. Grass Valley Youth Librarian, Rachel Tucker says Student Success Library Card Program allows a student access resources and not worry about penalties.

Listen to Rachel Tucker

Tucker says major benfit is that students have access to material for a greater amount of time.

The program was put in place last year and was able to expand this year.

Listen to Rachel Tucker

Tucker says in order to use the program, a student just needs to tell the librarian which district high school the attend.