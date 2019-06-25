< Back to All News

Library Teams Up To Discover and Go

Posted: Jun. 25, 2019 12:24 AM PDT

The Nevada County Library is teaming up with museums and other attractions around norther California. Starting July 1, and Nevada County residents, 16 years and older, can use their library card to make reservations and get special deals with zoos, science museums, and other educational attractions.

Listen to Lisa Nowlain

Children’s Librarian Lisa Nowlain says the Discover and Go Program allows residents to experience a number of different attractions including the Sacramento Zoo, and the Exploratorium, and Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.
She also says that becasue the program doesn’t officially start until July 1, that any reservation made before that date will be erased and will not be honored.

