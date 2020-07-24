< Back to All News

Life Jackets and Bandanas Part of River Safety Support

Posted: Jul. 24, 2020 3:28 AM PDT

The South Yuba River is one of the highlights of Nevada County, especially during the hot summer months. In order to make the river experience safer and more enjoyable Nevada County and the South Yuba River Citizens League have teamed up to provide two items that promote river safety. Office of Emergency Service Program Manager Paul Cummings says one an item is an upgrade of last year’s yellow bandana.

Listen to Paul Cummings

A new program the river cohort has created is a free life jacket lending program. Cummings says life jackets are available at two popular spots.

Listen to Paul Cummings

The third spot is at the State Parks Headquarters at Bridgeport.
Even with lower and slower flows the river is still dangerous and the jackets can keep people afloat if they slip or fall into the river.
Cummings also says one of the biggest challenges that comes up every year is parking…people continue to park illegaly at many river crossings and it makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get in to help people in trouble.

