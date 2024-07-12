Life Saving Awards At GV Council Meeting

Eight emergency responders were honored at the recent Grass Valley City Council meeting for a lifesaving effort. EMS Captain Kevin Cartzdafner said they were called out to an initial report of someone fainting at a local business, last September…

click to listen to Kevin Cartzdafner

Cartzdafner said through a seamless collaboration they were able to quickly regain a pulse. The patient was rapidly transported to the hospital and recovered, after a nine-day stay. Fire Chief Mark Buttron indicated to the Council how fire departments often make more medical calls than fire calls…

click to listen to Mark Buttron

Clinical Excellence Awards were handed out to Grass Valley Fire Engine Two Captain Roque Barrera and firefighter paramedics Walker Carpenter and Austin Greer. The award was also given to Nevada City Fire Engine Five Captain Anthony Scarafiotti and engineer Michael McClain. Also, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Ambulance paramedic Scarlett Toor and EMT Brittany Corchero, along with Ambulance Supervisor Dane Merideth.