Lights on AfterSchool At Bright Futures

Bright Futures for Youth will join last week’s nationwide celebration of Lights on Afterschool on Tuesday. It was postponed due to the local fall break for schools. It’s for ages 11 to 18. It includes live music, a bounce house, lawn games, a rock wall, and free grilled cheese sandwiches and Lazy Dog ice cream. That’s in the backyard of the Bright Futures for Youth building on LItton Drive. Director of Special Programs, Cori Ove, says afterschool programs have had to evolve with the pandemic over the past few years, especially in rural areas that are already isolated…

Ove says children left unsupervised after school are more likely to make bad choices and struggle with their education….

Officials say youth connect with each other, learn life skills, and get help on their homework, among the many benefits. Lights on Afterschool is Tuesday from 3:30 to 7:30pm at Bright Futures for Youth on Litton Drive.