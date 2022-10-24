< Back to All News

Lights on AfterSchool At Bright Futures

Posted: Oct. 24, 2022 12:58 AM PDT

Bright Futures for Youth will join last week’s nationwide celebration of Lights on Afterschool on Tuesday. It was postponed due to the local fall break for schools. It’s for ages 11 to 18. It includes live music, a bounce house, lawn games, a rock wall, and free grilled cheese sandwiches and Lazy Dog ice cream. That’s in the backyard of the Bright Futures for Youth building on LItton Drive. Director of Special Programs, Cori Ove, says afterschool programs have had to evolve with the pandemic over the past few years, especially in rural areas that are already isolated…

click to listen to Cori Ove

Ove says children left unsupervised after school are more likely to make bad choices and struggle with their education….

click to listen to Cori Ove

Officials say youth connect with each other, learn life skills, and get help on their homework, among the many benefits. Lights on Afterschool is Tuesday from 3:30 to 7:30pm at Bright Futures for Youth on Litton Drive.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha