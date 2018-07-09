< Back to All News

Likely Human Jawbone Discovered

Posted: Jul. 9, 2018 5:24 PM PDT

What’s believed to be a human jawbone has been discovered in Nevada County. Sheriff Keith Royal says it was spotted in Deer Creek, near Scotts Flat Lake, Friday evening, by a recreationist…

Royal says no other bones have been discovered…

Royal says the bone is being sent to a forensic dentist to confirm the bone is human and try to find a match. If no match is found, the bone will then need to go through the much lengthier process of DNA testing.

