Talk show host Rush Limbaugh made a stunning announcement at the end of his show this morning…

The 69-year-old said he will not be on the air the next few days while he gets treatment….

He said he hopes to be back on the air by Thursday. Limbaugh began doing his nationally-syndicated show 31 years ago.

