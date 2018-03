It’s now been a week since a Yuba County woman was last seen leaving her job in North San Juan. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says 54-year-old Sheryl Donovan’s 2000 Ford Explorer has also not been seen…

Donovan lives in the Linda area of Yuba County, on Hammonton-Smartsville Road. Royal says it’s still not known whether this is a criminal case.