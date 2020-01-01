< Back to All News

Lineup Announced For Wild And Scenic Film Festival

Posted: Dec. 31, 2019 5:36 PM PST

The 2020 Wild and Scenic Film Festival is just a couple of weeks away. And organizers have announced more than 140 environmental documentaries and adventure films that will be featured. The Programming Manager for the South Yuba River Citizens League, Jess Swigonski, says among the marquee films for the 18th annual event is “Into the Canyon”. More people have stood on the moon than have completed a continuous, 750-mile hike of the Grand Canyon. The film follows a photojournalist and an an author who made it…

Another notable feature-length film is “Sea of Shadows”. It follows an investigative team, as well as the Mexican Navy, as they put their lives on the line to save the last remaining vaquitas, which are tiny porpoise-like creatures, while bringing a crime syndicate to justice. Swigonski says the festival’s theme this year is “(re) Generation”…

This year’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival is from January 16th through the 20th at various venues in Nevada City and Grass Valley.

