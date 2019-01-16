Lions Club Calendar Benefits Fire Victims

Local Lions Club members have created a memorable way to help fire victims in Butte County. Gold County Lions Club Secretary, Ken Eslick, is the chariman of the committee that has produced a calendar to help memorialize Paradise and raise money for those suffering losses in the Camp Fire.

Eslick says the idea came to him after he saw a "beefcake-type" calendar featuring Australian Firefighters. He thought a calendar would be a great way to honor firefighters from the Camp Fire- but he had a different spin. The title of the calendar is "Paradise is not Lost."

So club members went to work designing the calendar with fire images on the cover and photos of Paradise before the fire on the inside. The calendars are out in the community now.

SPD Markets and a number of other locations are carrying the calendars as well. Eslick says the project couldn't have happened without the support of the House of Print and Copy in Grass Valley and the staff at the Chico Enterprise Record with photos. If you have trouble locating the calendars out in the community, call or text Ken Eslick at 530-263-9150