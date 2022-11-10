< Back to All News

Lisa Swarthout Expected To Be New NevCo Supe

Posted: Nov. 9, 2022 5:12 PM PST

Only seven months after retiring from the Grass Valley City Council, Lisa Swarthout was already gearing up for the District Three seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in July of last year. And on Election Night, she had a commanding 23-point lead over another former councilmember, Patti Ingram-Spencer, to replace Dan Miller, who’s retiring at the end of the year. Swarthout says one of the first things she expects the Board to turn its attention to is the aftermath of Measure V, which is still considered a tossup…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout says the county has made a lot of progress in reducing illegal cannabis grows this year. But does she also see a dispensary on the horizon?

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout also supports top priorities identified by the Board this year that emphasize recreation and broadband expansion. And she also hopes that there’ll be a decision on the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha