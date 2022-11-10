Lisa Swarthout Expected To Be New NevCo Supe

Only seven months after retiring from the Grass Valley City Council, Lisa Swarthout was already gearing up for the District Three seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, in July of last year. And on Election Night, she had a commanding 23-point lead over another former councilmember, Patti Ingram-Spencer, to replace Dan Miller, who’s retiring at the end of the year. Swarthout says one of the first things she expects the Board to turn its attention to is the aftermath of Measure V, which is still considered a tossup…

Swarthout says the county has made a lot of progress in reducing illegal cannabis grows this year. But does she also see a dispensary on the horizon?

Swarthout also supports top priorities identified by the Board this year that emphasize recreation and broadband expansion. And she also hopes that there’ll be a decision on the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal next year.