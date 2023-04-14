< Back to All News

Lithium Battery Recycling Event Rood Center

Posted: Apr. 14, 2023 12:16 AM PDT

With the trend to go all or mostly-electric in the next decade or so, it also creates a growing challenge of what to do with a growing stockpile of lithium-ion batteries. The Rotary Clubs of Western Nevada County are teaming up with the company, Redwood Materials, to co-host another recycling collection event on Saturday. That’ll be at the Rood Center. Nevada City Rotary Club co-president Chris Newsom says as we recover materials from old products we significantly decrease society’s reliance on newly mined materials…

click to listen to Chris Newsom

Newsom says the batteries also present a possible safety hazard, if they end up in landfills…

click to listen to Chris Newsom

In addition to cell phones and tablets, common sources of lithium batteries include electric toothbrushes, hair brushes, and shavers. Also, bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. You can also just bring an entire device, without having to remove the battery. That’s from 10am to 2pm Saturday at the Rood Center.

