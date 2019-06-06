Little NID Board Support Dam Measure

At least two members of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors are not indicating support for a non-binding advisory measure for Centennial Dam. It was suggested as a possibility, briefly, by Board Chairman, Scott Miller, at the most recent meeting in May. There was no response from other board directors, at the time. But director Chris Bierwagen opposes the idea…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

Director Nick Wilcox also says a ballot measure, even if it’s only advisory, would be counterproductive…

click to listen to Nick Wilcox

And Wilcox says informal polling of his district constituents shows about 80-percent support for Centennial, although supporters rarely speak up at meetings. Meanwhile, the fourth director on the five-member board, Laura Peters, declined comment, and the fifth member, Ricki Heck, did not return calls. The project is still in the environmental review phase and there’s no agenda date scheduled for the foreseeable future.