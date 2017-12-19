Live Christmas Trees Need Extra Fire Precautions

The holidays are a time for celebration…with more cooking, decorating, and entertaining. But it’s also a busier time for firefighters. The National Fire Protection Agency says there have been an average of 200 home fires, per year, over the last 5 years, that started with Christmas trees. The Deputy Fire Marshal for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Patrick Mason, says live trees are, by far, the greater risk…

A mixture of lemon-lime soda and water will keep a tree moist longer. Mason says keeping heat sources a safe distance from a tree is also another key…

And if you have an artificial tree, Mason says to make sure it has a fire-resistant label. Also, if you’re not going to be home, or are going to bed, turn off your Christmas tree lights. It’s also recommended you throw out a dry tree as soon as possible after Christmas.