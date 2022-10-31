Lively District Three Congressional Debate

The one and only debate for the two candidates vying to be Nevada County’s new congressional representative illustrated a clear choice. And it often provided a chance for Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and Democrat Kermit Jones to refute accusations made in campaign ads. Jones denied Kiley’s claim that he not only opposed suspension of the gas tax but wants to raise it…

Meanwhile, Kiley continues to support Republicans’ push for suspending the gas tax and criticized Jones for not supporting it…

And in response to another campaign ad claim that he supports a near total ban on abortions, Kiley said he would not vote for Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposed national ban. But he also indicated it was not a relevant issue…

Kiley also said he would not support raising the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. But Jones said it should be investigated. District Three had been the longtime seat of Doug LaMalfa, before redistricting mapped him out. He’s now running for a seat, once occupied by John Garamendi, in a neighboring district. District Three is now the largest in California.