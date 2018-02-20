Lively GOP Governor Candidates Forum Alta Sierra

Several hundred members from area Republican Women’s Clubs packed a luncheon at the Alta Sierra Golf and Country Club Tuesday to listen to, and question, the top three GOP candidates for governor. Assemblyman Travis Allen gave a lively presentation that seemed to get the most enthusiastic response. And he also was the only one to take a shot at one his opponents, John Cox, because Cox voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson for president, instead of Donald Trump…

Cox, who once ran for president, ten years ago, says he has since come around and now supports Trump completely…

Cox describes himself as an attorney ,accountant, businessman, and broadcaster. Meanwhile, the third candidate, former congressman Doug Ose, who just recently entered the race, heard several members of the audience express concerns that a third candidate will split the party vote more for the June Primary. And that could increase the possibility that, under the Open Primary system, the November election will feature two Democrats…

Currently, the polls show Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa as the leading candidates, with single-digit overall support for the top three Republicans. No Republican has been elected governor sincee 2006.