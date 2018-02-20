< Back to All News

Lively GOP Governor Candidates Forum Alta Sierra

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 5:34 PM PST

Several hundred members from area Republican Women’s Clubs packed a luncheon at the Alta Sierra Golf and Country Club Tuesday to listen to, and question, the top three GOP candidates for governor. Assemblyman Travis Allen gave a lively presentation that seemed to get the most enthusiastic response. And he also was the only one to take a shot at one his opponents, John Cox, because Cox voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson for president, instead of Donald Trump…

click to listen to Travis Allen

Cox, who once ran for president, ten years ago, says he has since come around and now supports Trump completely…

click to listen to John Cox

Cox describes himself as an attorney ,accountant, businessman, and broadcaster. Meanwhile, the third candidate, former congressman Doug Ose, who just recently entered the race, heard several members of the audience express concerns that a third candidate will split the party vote more for the June Primary. And that could increase the possibility that, under the Open Primary system, the November election will feature two Democrats…

click to listen to Doug Ose

Currently, the polls show Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa as the leading candidates, with single-digit overall support for the top three Republicans. No Republican has been elected governor sincee 2006.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha