Livestock Auction Buyers Dinner Kicks Off Fair

This is Fair Week in Nevada County and it unofficially kicked off Friday night with an annual tradition. The Nevada County Youth Ag Programs along with the Nevada County Livestock Producers Association held The Auction Buyers Dinner. Jim Drew with the Livestock Producers Association says the dinner recognizes the past and prospective buyers at the upcoming Nevada County Fair auctions.*

Many of the buyers have been participation in the Fair for multiple generations. Incoming District Four Supervisor, Sue Hoek, grew up in Nevada County.*

A number of local 4H and FFA representatives were working the dinner. Valerie is in FFA at Bear River High School. She explained the importance of the dinner.*

Along with a BBQ Dinner, attendees also got a first look at the FFA Ag Mechanics Projects.

The 2018 Nevada County Fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday. The Junior Livesock Auction is Sunday morning.